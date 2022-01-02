Hancock Whitney Corp Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.10 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

