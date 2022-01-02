Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 4,085 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Realogy were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after buying an additional 521,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after buying an additional 343,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after buying an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,556,000 after buying an additional 190,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,372,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period.

RLGY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $16.81 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

