Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of Triple-S Management worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 13.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTS opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $849.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

