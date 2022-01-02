Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,372 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

