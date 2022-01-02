Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 44,149 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,149 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cactus by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of WHD opened at $38.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

