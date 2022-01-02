Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.10% of Hanmi Financial worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $720.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.