Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Cap of $116.30 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $116.30 million and approximately $124.45 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $177.29 or 0.00375196 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 83% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 105.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 678,995 coins and its circulating supply is 656,017 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

