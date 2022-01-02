Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.85 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $83.21 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00008449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,157.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.47 or 0.08086719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00319979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.80 or 0.00947467 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00074747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.85 or 0.00502255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00263162 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 20,884,766 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

