HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

