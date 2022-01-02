HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $134,828. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

