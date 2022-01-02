Head-To-Head Analysis: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) vs. SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SuRo Capital and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 204.79 $75.34 million $9.18 1.41 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 61.8%. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. SuRo Capital pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53% Liberty All-Star Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Liberty All-Star Growth Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

