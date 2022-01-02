Head to Head Analysis: Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) vs. Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Mirion Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 0.00 $1.95 million N/A N/A Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 31,123.42 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Mechanical Technology has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mechanical Technology and Mirion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mirion Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanical Technology -3.15% -3.71% -2.71% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats Mirion Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

