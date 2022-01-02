Head to Head Comparison: Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marpai and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Marpai
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Greenbrook TMS
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares Marpai and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marpai
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Greenbrook TMS
|-55.87%
|-278.24%
|-39.51%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
23.6% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Marpai and Greenbrook TMS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marpai
|N/A
|N/A
|-$3.87 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Greenbrook TMS
|$43.13 million
|1.74
|-$29.66 million
|($1.86)
|-2.27
Marpai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS.
About Marpai
Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
