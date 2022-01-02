Head to Head Comparison: Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marpai and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 6 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 345.30%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS -55.87% -278.24% -39.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marpai and Greenbrook TMS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 1.74 -$29.66 million ($1.86) -2.27

Marpai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

