Head to Head Contrast: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) vs. DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altus Midstream and DT Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $148.41 million 6.71 $80.48 million $5.13 11.95 DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.16 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream 69.18% -20.25% 4.31% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Altus Midstream pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Altus Midstream pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Midstream has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Altus Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altus Midstream and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A DT Midstream 0 2 7 0 2.78

DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. Given DT Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Altus Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altus Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Altus Midstream on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

