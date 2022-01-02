Head-To-Head Review: Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) & IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Lucira Health alerts:

This table compares Lucira Health and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -230.43% -43.84% -31.34% IDEXX Laboratories 24.14% 106.60% 32.14%

This table compares Lucira Health and IDEXX Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,250.84 -$37.35 million N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $2.71 billion 20.63 $581.78 million $8.73 75.43

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lucira Health and IDEXX Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67 IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 4 0 2.67

Lucira Health currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus target price of $686.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Lucira Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products used in the detection of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic tests and related instrumentation and performs services, which are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve producer, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other operating segment combines and presents products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.