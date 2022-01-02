Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 88,172 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.