Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading Up 70.1% Over Last Week

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 70.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $415,202.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.53 or 0.08035217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.14 or 0.99823439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,467,399 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

