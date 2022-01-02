Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

