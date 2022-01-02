Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Hexcel worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE:HXL opened at $51.80 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

