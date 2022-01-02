HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by MKM Partners to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$0.88 on Friday. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$313.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

