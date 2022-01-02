Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF remained flat at $$28.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

