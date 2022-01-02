Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT opened at $155.99 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,199.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

