Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.92 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

