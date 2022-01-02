Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $420.00 at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.13.

NYSE:HD opened at $415.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.52 and a 200-day moving average of $351.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

