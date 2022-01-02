Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $907.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.