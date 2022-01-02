Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $208.27 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.95 and a 200 day moving average of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 48.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hubbell by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.