Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOSSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.97. 673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.57. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

