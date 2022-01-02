Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post sales of $21.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.15 million to $26.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $22.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $27.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $175.70 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 1,552,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,157. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.