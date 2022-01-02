ichi.farm Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.49 or 0.08015691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00075564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.94 or 1.00013943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007372 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

