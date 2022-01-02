Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce sales of $291.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $244.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. Ichor has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.18.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.