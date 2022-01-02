Immuneering’s (IMRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

