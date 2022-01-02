Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post sales of $826.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $878.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.24 million. Incyte reported sales of $789.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,527,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

