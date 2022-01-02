Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $909,331.92 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $487,182.60.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

