Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $104,250.15 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $130.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.86. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.