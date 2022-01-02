Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Sells $3,100,000.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KNX opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

