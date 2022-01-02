Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $1,220,449.23 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,220,449.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.62. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $6,842,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,217,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,711,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

