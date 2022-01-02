Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $54.33.

