Insights Network (INSTAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $11.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,002,536 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

