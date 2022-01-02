Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Intel by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

