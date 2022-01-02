Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $386.63 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.19 billion and approximately $386.63 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $27.18 or 0.00057677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.27 or 0.07901979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,278.84 or 1.00314103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,936,077 coins and its circulating supply is 190,940,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.