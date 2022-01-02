Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $866.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 431,486 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 211.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 170,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 163,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $90,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

