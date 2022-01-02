Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $53,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $60.84 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

