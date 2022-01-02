IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up to $45.55

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.55, but opened at $46.60. IRadimed shares last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.32 million, a P/E ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,171. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

