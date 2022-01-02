iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.90.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.