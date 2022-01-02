iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

