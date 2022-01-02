iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

