iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $97,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

