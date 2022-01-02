iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $36,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $152.62 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

