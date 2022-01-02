iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $305.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

