iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $55,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

